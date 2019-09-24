FAIRMOUNT — Kerry J. Crawford, 83, of Fairmount passed away at 6 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) at Gardenview Manor Nursing Home in Danville.
He was born Oct. 20, 1935, in Oakwood, to Harold E. “Hezzy” and Frances R. Puzey Crawford. Kerry married Cathy Jost on Aug. 10, 1963, in Danville
Cathy survives, along with two sons, Chris (Melanie) Crawford of Catlin and Eric Crawford of Fairmount; two grandchildren, Emily (Jordan) Stone and Sara Crawford; and two great-grandchildren, Micah Stone and Penelope Stone. He is also survived by one brother-in-law, Scott (Patti) Jost of Raleigh, N.C.; and one sister-in-law, Deborah Jost of Urbana. Kerry was preceded in death by one brother, Rodney Crawford.
Kerry was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed reading. He was longtime member of the board of directors of the Farmers Elevator Co. in Jamaica, Ill., and served on the Georgetown Fair Board.
Kerry’s wishes for private family burial will take place at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Indianola. The Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling service details. Condolences may be offered online at www.robisonchapel.com.