DEWEY — Kevin D. Bergman, 64, of Dewey passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Saturday morning (Aug. 7, 2021).
He was born July 18, 1957, in Champaign, a son of Henry and Helen (Freese) Bergman. He married Linda Coons Stevens on Dec. 4, 1982, in Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Ian (Jamie) Stevens of Champaign; three brothers, Richard (Diane) Bergman of Fisher, twin brother Keith Bergman of Paxton and David (Dee) Bergman of Dewey; a sister, Rhonda (Rick) Roesch of Crawsfordville, Ind.; a sister-in-law, Lois Bergman of Rantoul; and three grandsons, Isaac, Jacob and Eli Stevens.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bob Bergman; and his son, Ben.
He was a 1975 graduate of Fisher High School. He farmed the Dewey area all his life and retired from Dart after 38 years of service. He was an avid deer hunter, and he loved to garden. He was a great neighbor and grew pumpkins to share with local children. He was glad to help anyone in need.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Fisher Community Center from 1 to 3 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Fisher Foundation in memory of Ben Bergman, P.O. Box 636, Fisher, IL 61843; the Sangamon Valley Fire Department, 104 W. Sangamon, Fisher, IL 61983; or Pontoppidan Lutheran Church, Elliot, IL 60933.