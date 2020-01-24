MONTICELLO — Kevin M. Brock Sr., 69, of Monticello passed away at 10:54 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Kevin was born June 28, 1950, in Urbana, the son of Wallace N. "Duke" and Frances Brock. He married Anna J. Burton on March 15, 1972, in DeWitt. She passed away May 30, 2018.
He is survived by his children, J.R. Brock (Tonya) of Ballwin, Mo., and Kevin M. Brock Jr. (Sonya) of Cisco; granddaughter, Destany Brock of Monticello; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jayce and Jaylee; brothers, Kenny Brock (Dixie) of DeLand, Wendall Brock (Sue) of Monticello and Gerry Brock of Catlin; and sisters, Shelley Brock and Sherry Pfister, both of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Kevin was a retired service technician for Hicksgas. He was a member of the Amateur Trap Shooting Association, enjoyed deer hunting and woodworking, and looked forward to time spent with his family and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorials for the family may be made to the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.