NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kevin Henryk Dabrowski, 33, formerly of Champaign, passed away peacefully Sunday (June 23, 2019) at home in Nashville, Tenn., after battling thymic cancer that was diagnosed in October 2018.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign. Reception to follow from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Champaign Country Club.
Kevin was born in Urbana on April 17, 1986, the son of John and Melinda Dabrowski. Kevin married Catherine Adeline Ray on May 28, 2016.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine; daughter, Adeline; parents, John and Melinda; brother, Ian Dabrowski, and his wife, Anne, and their sons, Henryk and Jacob; sister, Elizabeth Jaworski, and her husband, Neil; sister, Claire Dabrowski; sister, Gillian Dabrowski; father- and mother-in-law, Chett and Maureen Ray; and brother-in-law, James Ray, and his wife, Eileen, and their children, George and Cecilia. Kevin was also loved by his many aunts, uncles and cousins in the USA and England.
Kevin graduated from Centennial High School, the University of Georgia, Rush Medical College, completed an emergency medicine residency at the University of Virginia and completed a fellowship in sports medicine at Vanderbilt University.
Kevin was known as a loving family member and a leader and teacher in his fields of emergency and sports medicine. He was proud to serve as a physician for Nashville’s sports teams. Although his time in practice was far too short, his accomplishments and impact on those around him was immense.
As much as Kevin loved his work, his greatest joy was his daughter, Adeline. Kevin surrounded himself with family and friends at all times and enjoyed rooting for the Georgia Bulldogs, playing golf and basketball, hiking and constantly seeking to improve his life and the lives of those around him.
A celebration of Kevin’s life will also be held in Nashville, Tenn., on July 6 at First Tennessee Park.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, contributions can be made to the Kevin H. Dabrowski Memorial Fund for the benefit of Adeline Dabrowski.