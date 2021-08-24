DANVILLE — Kevin Lee Davis, 61, passed away at home Friday (Aug. 20, 2021).
Kevin had been having heart and other health issues for some time.
He was preceded in death by his father, Terry E. Davis of Memphis, Tenn.
He is survived by his mother, Carol A. DeVoss (Peugh) of Savoy; beloved friend, Kay Miller of Danville; and sisters, Brundy L. Lyons of Catlin and Tommie of W.Va.
A retired construction contractor, Kevin was an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed fishing and hunting.
In his youth, he drove dirt-track stock cars and volunteered for the Oakwood Fire Department.
There will be no immediate services. A memorial service will be planned for a future time. Any donations to a cause of your choice in his memory would be appreciated.