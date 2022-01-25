RANTOUL — Kevin Joseph Duffy, 62, of Rantoul died unexpectedly at home Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
He was born July 6, 1959, in Urbana, a son of Joseph and Barbara (Janka) Duffy.
He is survived by three siblings, Kathleen (David) Loreth of Jenison, Mich., Linda (Steve) Kempka of Fort Worth, Texas, and Steven Duffy of San Antonio, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Kevin was a 1977 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. He worked at Bell/Vista over 30 years.
Private family services will be held. He will be buried beside his parents in Melvin Cemetery, Melvin. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.