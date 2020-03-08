URBANA — On Tuesday morning (March 3, 2020), Kevin G. Chapman of Urbana left this world. He was 30 years old.
Kevin was born Oct. 6, 1989, in Lansing, Mich. He moved to Urbana in June 2002 and graduated with honors from Urbana High School in 2008. He earned his bachelor’s degree in zoology from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and a master’s degree in ecology from Utah State University. Kevin worked as a wildlife technician with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and as an ecologist for a number of fish and wildlife projects in Oregon and Washington. He most recently worked out of Urbana as a project biologist with Shoener Environmental Inc.
Kevin loved the outdoors, whether for work or fun, and embraced any opportunity to hike, camp or have a casual fireside beer. His friends and family will remember Kevin for his loving and genuine spirit, the enriching intellectual conversations, his wonderfully absurd sense of humor and his passion for games of all kinds.
Kevin was always dependable. Whether you needed support during a difficult time, help with a project or someone to build memories with, Kevin was consistently the first one there.
He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Kena Jo Chapman of Urbana; brother, Kristopher Chapman of Champaign; grandparents, Kenneth and Joan Helkaa of Ypsilanti, Mich.; as well as loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Norma Chapman of Salem, Ill.
Kevin’s earthly remains will be interred in the columbarium at First Presbyterian Church, Champaign. A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, Champaign, at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020. All are welcome to attend.
Kevin was passionate about environmental issues and was committed to educating and inspiring others to serve and support the natural world. Donations in his name can be made to the National Wildlife Federation, The Nature Conservancy or the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.