CHAMPAIGN — Kevin Gadus, chef, entrepreneur, traveler, adventure enthusiast and loving father, passed away at the age of 56 on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Kevin is survived by his daughters, Danielle and Taylor Gadus; wife, Lisa Sullivan; mother, Peg Gadus; siblings, Tom, Tim and Katherine Gadus; nieces and nephew, Brittany Gribbins and Austin and Rosie Gadus; and two stepchildren, Cody and Kylie Sullivan.
He was a caring father who put his daughters at the forefront of all he did. He was a loving husband, son, brother and friend. At his core, he was a free spirit with a deep love for all people and interest in creating a meaningful connection with anyone he met. He was the founder and owner of College Chefs after years of personal experience in the culinary industry as a chef himself.
He traveled the world on his self-proclaimed “Life Don’t Suck tour” and lived by the adage “I’m just a leaf on the river of life.” His passions, values and drive will be carried on by friends and family alike.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, and prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Kerry Funeral Home and Cremation Care Center, 7020 W. 127th St., Palos Heights, proceeding to a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St., Orland Park. Interment will be private.
