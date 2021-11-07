MAHOMET — Kevin T. Kammermann, 61, of Mahomet, formerly of Onarga, went to be with Jesus, his friend and Savior, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Esther Kaisner Kammermann; his brothers, Kent, Rod, Scott and Mark; and his sisters, Charlene, Diane and Pamela.
He is survived by a sister, Deb Taylor of Mahomet; and three brothers, Curt (Sandy) Kammermann of Elwood, John (Becky) Kammermann of Farmington, Mo., and Terry Kammermann of Mahomet.
To know Kev was to love him; he was a gift and a blessing to both his loved ones and his friends.
There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. The funeral service will begin at noon with the Rev. John Kammermann officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Forrest Township Cemetery, Forrest.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.