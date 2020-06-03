DANVILLE — Kevin L. Goodwin, 28, of Danville passed away at 4:26 p..m. Sunday (May 31, 2020) in Danville.
Kevin was born on April 29, 1992, the son of Mark and Jana (Mayberry) Goodwin, in Danville.
Survivors include his parents, Mark and Jana Goodwin of Danville; a brother, Patrick “Pete” (Carly Wilson) Goodwin of Danville; a sister, Kaitlyn Goodwin of Charlotte, N.C.; his maternal grandparents, Eugene and Agnes (Schwehr) Mayberry of Edwardsville; his aunts and uncles, Judy and Tim Robowski of Morris, Jack and Paula Goodwin of Bradley, Jill and John Schulte of Edwardsville, Anne Kinate of Danville and Jim and Lauri Goodwin of Woodridge; as well as several cousins and special friends.
Kevin is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lavern and Mary Jane (Clennon) Goodwin, and two uncles, Bill Goodwin and Tom Goodwin.
Kevin was recently a case coordinator for Newport Academy in Port Townsend, Wash. His interests included hiking, kayaking, traveling, high-quality body art and a wide array of music.
A memorial service will be held in the future. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vermilion County Conservation District, 22296A Henning Road, Danville IL 61834; Washington Trails Association, 705 Second Ave., Suite 300, Seattle, WA 98104; or Newport Academy, 3804 Hastings Ave., Port Townsend, WA 98368.
