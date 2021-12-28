CHAMPAIGN — Kevin M. Miller, 28, of Champaign died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Champaign.
Kevin was born May 13, 1993, in Urbana to Bob and Karen (Ball) Miller.
Survivors include his parents; two brothers, Matt (Tiffany) Miller and Scott (Alexa) Miller; a niece, Amelia Miller; and a nephew, Aiden Miller, all of Peoria.
Kevin graduated from Centennial High School in 2011 and attended Parkland College.
He was passionate about writing and playing music. He enjoyed guitar and drums.
Cremation rites have been accorded and services will be private.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.