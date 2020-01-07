OAKWOOD — Kevin E. Netherton, 59, of Oakwood, formerly of Champaign and Melvin, passed away at his home in Oakwood. His Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Melvin Cemetery.
Kevin was born June 17, 1960, in Gibson City. A son of Samuel F. Netherton and Carole S. Collings Netherton. He graduated from Melvin-Sibley High School in 1978. He graduated from Parkland College with a Graphic Design degree. He then went on to work for Premier Cooperative in Champaign for 30 years, being their CCO Sales Executive.
When not working Kevin enjoyed being a freelance artist, landscaping and fishing.
Kevin is survived by his loving mother, Carole Netherton of Melvin; his devoted sister, Malinda Boberg of Paxton; his nephew, Jordan Boberg of Paxton; and his niece, Jennifer (Nicolas) Banda of Champaign, whom he both adored. Also, many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends that will miss him.
Memorial tributes may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences and memories can be shared at rosenbaumfh.com.