RANTOUL — Kevin J. Scott, 64, of Rantoul, formerly of Rankin, passed away Tuesday (April 20, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born March 21, 1957, in Paxton, a son of Larry and Mary Ann (Ketchum) Scott. He married Brenda French on March 30, 1989, in Paxton. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Dawn (Dan) Gabler of Kingman, Ariz.; two brothers, Steve (Diane) Scott of Phoenix and Chris Scott of Savoy; a sister, Sue Jordan of Rankin; and five grandchildren, Austin, Dallas, Michael, Dustin and Harliegh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Randy; and a nephew, Travis.
On Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m., there will be a gathering of friends and family at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.