CHAMPAIGN — Kevin Seaman, 63, a lifelong resident of Champaign, died unexpectedly on Friday (May 28, 2021) on the golf course doing what he loved the most.
Kevin was surrounded by a large and loving family, his wife, Becky Seaman (Clark); mother, Phyllis Robinson Seaman (husband Bert, deceased); brothers and sisters, Alexa Seaman Clifford (husband Pat, deceased, daughter Erin, grandson Aiden), Marcia Seaman West (husband Greg, deceased, children Joshua and Jackie, grandson Carter), Kent Seaman (wife Rebecca, son Kyle), Karl Seaman (wife Tracey, children Keely and Kody, grandson Brendon); and his wife’s family, Linda Clark Wack (husband Don, children John and Jami, grandchildren Camden, Grace, Grady and Emmi), Jon Clark, (wife Moira, children Colin and Amy, grandchildren Finn, Alex and Brady) and Roger Clark (husband Fred Hoffman).
Kevin was born at Mercy Hospital in Urbana on July 14, 1957. He graduated from Champaign Central High School and briefly attended the University of New Mexico. He returned to Champaign, where he was a well-respected electrician at The Champaign County Maintenance Department. He retired in 2012, after many years of service.
Kevin was an avid golfer and a devoted St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan. In retirement, his favorite hobby was golfing with his friends. He and Becky also loved to travel. They visited Northern California, Maine, Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon. They took family trips to Florida, Kiawah, South Carolina, Phoenix, Arizona and Virginia Beach.
Kevin was beloved by all his friends, family and neighbors. He was known for always going above and beyond to help anyone in need.
A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, June 4, at 2 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Visitation will follow the service until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association (heart.org). Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.