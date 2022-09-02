Keyshawna L. Bryant Sep 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DANVILLE — Keyshawna L. Bryant, 43, of Danville died at 10:57 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 28, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.No services will be held. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville, is in charge of arrangements. Trending Food Videos Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos