CHAMPAIGN — Khair A. Ali, 86, of Champaign transitioned from this life on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Ali loved life and had a very special relationship with his Muslim brothers.
Mr. Ali leaves to cherish his loving memory his lifelong friend and companion, Irene Halcrombe; his three sons; and a host of grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter.
Graveside services will commence at noon Friday, Oct. 14, at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, Urbana, is handling arrangements.