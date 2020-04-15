URBANA — Khambanh "Joe" Ravanh, 52, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Carle Hospital in Urbana due to liver cancer.
Khambanh was born on May 3, 1967, in Savannakhet, Laos, to Khanthong and Khamsing Ravanh. He moved to Waterloo, Iowa, in 1979 and is the oldest brother of five siblings: Bouakanh Ravanh, Malayvanh Ravanh, Toune Radanavong, Tim Ravanh and Linda Ravanh. He spent most of his life in Urbana, where he married his beloved wife, Manichanh Savathphoune, and was the devoted father to Anthany and Elizabeth Ravanh. Khambanh had a heart of gold.
He was a Christian man who made selfless sacrifices for anyone who needed it. He was hardworking and lifted anyone’s spirit through his jokes and contagious laughter. He was the handyman to not only his family, but to many friends and throughout the community.
He worked at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for 12 years in the Facilities and Services department, while managing multiple side jobs. His hobbies included working on cars, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
Funeral services will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at the Renner-Wikoff Chapel Funeral Home, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana. Family, friends and others whose lives Khambanh touched are invited.
Due to COVID-19, guests are asked to come in groups of 10 within 6 feet of distance and will need to leave the premises immediately. There will be greeters directing each group through the funeral service. Please be kind and considerate during this difficult time.
