CHAMPAIGN — Khamphanh (also known as Kham) Sayaphoum, 65, of Champaign passed away Jan. 15, 2021, around 5:30 p.m. due to complications with COVID-19 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Kham is survived by his only son, Patrick Sayaphoum.
Born on Dec. 27, 1955, in Vientiane, Laos. Kham was the first born of armed forces Officer Khamko Sayaphoum and mother Bounpheng Sayaphoum. Kham was the eldest of four siblings, a younger sister and two younger brothers. He was well educated and fluent in French and English. He was part of the Lao American Association while obtaining his black belt in taekwondo. Toward the end of his studies in Laos, he was to become a doctor before he immigrated to the U.S.
Kham married Somchith Silalack on Feb. 16, 1980, in Vientiane. They were married for 25 years.
They then settled in Woonsocket, R.I., in 1981. Soon after, they welcomed a son, Patrick. Kham worked and went to school to pursue the American dream for his family. He worked multiple jobs to support his family, all while furthering his education. He earned a nursing degree from the Community College of Rhode Island with a paraprofessional certification from Boston University. Following graduation, he was employed at Rhode Island Hospital before moving with his family to Champaign-Urbana in 1992. There he continued his American dream and started working at Carle Foundation Hospital as a registered nurse. He then worked at Manor Care, Heartland Healthcare, Clark-Lindsey Village and finally at The Pavilion Foundation.
Kham believed in hard work and wanted the best for everyone in life. He loved to travel, enjoy great food and nature, especially ocean life.
A private ceremony for Kham was held in a temple Wat Thongkhankham in Laos a few days after his passing. Due to COVID-19, there are no plans for any local services.
In Kham’s honor, he would encourage you to travel and enjoy the simple things in life.