RANTOUL — Kimberly Teres Davis Cole, 53, of Paducah, Ky., formerly of Rantoul, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at home.
Mrs. Cole was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and attended both NA and AA.
She is survived by two sons, Fabian Lindsay (Camila) and Devon Lindsay of Colorado; one daughter, Catharine Dothager (Chad) of Vandalia; one sister, Brenda Perethian (Charly) of Dahlonega, Ga.; and three grandchildren, Noah Lindsay, Izaiah Lindsay and Izabella Dothager.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Clay and M. Maxine Stephenson Davis, and one brother, Nelson Davis.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home, Paducah, Ky. Memorial services will begin at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.