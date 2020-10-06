GIFFORD — Kim B. Freeman, 68, of Gifford, formerly of Rantoul, passed away at 3:05 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 4, 2020) at North Logan Health Care Center, Danville.
He was born Feb. 23, 1952, on Chanute Air Fore Base, Rantoul, a son of Lloyd and Helen (Barrett) Freeman.
He is survived by his sisters, Lynda MacDonald and Sherry Doucette, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Freeman, who passed on Sept. 26, 2020, in Florida.
Kim served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for many years at Vetters Fairing in Rantoul. He was an avid Illini, Bears and Cubs fan. He also shot pool in the Rantoul league.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at Lux Memorial Chapel.