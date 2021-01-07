CHAMPAIGN — Kim L. Keefer, 63, of Champaign passed away at home from complications from COPD on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Kim was born on May 6, 1957, to Lee and Sue Closson, in Champaign. She graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1975 and soon after married Tony Johnson of Montgomery, Ala., and settled down in Villa Grove. Together, they had three children, Virginia, Shawnda and TJ. They later divorced.
As a single mother, Kim continued her education at the Mattoon Area Adult Education Center. Then in 1988, Kim met and fell in love with Steve Keefer, and they were married in 1993. They were meant for each other and enjoyed a beautiful marriage until Steve later passed away in March 2000.
Kim retired from the Carle Pavilion in 2015. She loved to sing and dance, watch Lifetime movies and laugh with her friends and family. She also loved being outside in the sun and camping with her family. Kim was a beautiful person and could bring a smile to the face of anyone she met.
Kim was preceded in death by her mother and father, Sue and Lee Closson, and brothers, Chip and and Ernie Closson.
Kim is survived by her three sisters, Ruth Pedigo, Linda Tesman and Kathy Miller; brother, Kelly Closson; three children, Virginia Johnson, Shawnda Johnson and TJ Johnson; and bonus son, Sean Kollmann.
She has nine grandchildren, David Wiseman, Devin Wiseman, Steven Johnson, Jonathan Bolmer, Sierra Bolmer, Calista Bolmer, Gavin Bolmer, Aubrey Johnson and Evelyn Bolmer; and two great-grandchildren, Rylen Johnson and Kalina Perez (arriving later this month). Kim also leaves behind her significant other, David Bishop.
Kim wished to be cremated and sent back to the earth at one of her favorite family camping places. A memorial is yet to be determined but will likely follow in May 2021. To be added to the guest list, please email Kim’s daughter, Shawnda, at skeefer13@gmail.com.