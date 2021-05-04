WESTVILLE — Kim Kurtis Rummel, 64, of Westville passed away at 1:58 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born in Danville to Robert (Ed) Rummel and Eunice (Boots) Roderick Rummel.
He attended Danville schools, graduated from Bloomington High School and attended East Main University.
Kim was employed several years by Penn Central/Conrail and many more by Quaker Oats in Danville, where he was a chief steward for BCTGM Local 347-G for more than 20 years.
Kim is survived by his wife, Karen; two sons, Jason (Bree) and Ryan (Abby); four grandkids, Lawson, Sloane, Owen and Aryanne; his mother; and one brother, Ed.
Kim enjoyed the outdoors and shooting sports, and over the years had many great dogs.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory in Tilton is assisting the family.
Condolences may be offered at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.