URBANA — Kim Duane Martinie, 70, of Springfield, formerly of Urbana, passed away at 10:15 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 4, 2021) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
He was born May 8, 1950, in Urbana, the son of Charles Franklin and Nellie Marie (Thomas) Martinie.
He is survived by a brother, Terry Martinie (Judy) of Memphis, Tenn.; twin sister, Kathy Seed (Bob) of Loda, Trudy Tobias (Larry) of Champaign, Pamela Winters (Terry) of Mahomet; and several nieces and nephews.
Kim’s significant other, Carolyn Hudspath, preceded him in death.
Kim attended the Jacksonville School of the Blind and received his GED and an associate degree at Parkland College. He attended Calvary Baptist Church, Urbana, and worked as a packer for the Developmental Services Center. He sang in the Parkland College Choir and a memorable time for him, they sang with the Kenny Rogers concert at the Assembly Hall. He also was a member of the Singing Men of GNN. He competed in the Special Olympics and won many medals. Kim enjoyed traveling, went to many states, and loved sports, including the Fighting Illini.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private funeral service with burial in Fairfield Cemetery near Newman. Pastor Chris Vonholten will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the Mary Bryant Home for the Blind, 2960 Stanton St., Springfield, IL 62703. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is in charge of arrangements, and condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.