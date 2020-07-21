RANTOUL — Kim Pickens, a native of Champaign born March 11, 1951, and a 1969 Centennial graduate, passed quietly this week (Monday, July 20, 2020) with his family at his side. He had suffered long and is now at peace.
Kim, a son, brother, husband, father and friend, was an exceptional nurse at several central Illinois hospitals and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He attained the rank of sergeant, serving with valor in Vietnam as a translator. Kim enjoyed his career, Jeep, Westerns, cooking and, in his earlier years, his (very loud) ’59 Chevy!
Kim leaves behind his family: children, Missy Scott, Kyle Pickens and Nathan (Stephanie) Pickens; sisters, Jill (Steve) Biddle and Sheri Pickens; grandchildren, Tavion, Aliyah, Tyrell and Alexis Scott; niece, Casey Pickens; and nephew, Sean (Pu) Biddle.
A private service at Grandview Cemetery will be held on his behalf.
Kim is loved and will be missed dearly.