PAXTON — Kimberly A. Van Engelenburg, 44, of Paxton died at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
In accordance with family wishes, she will be buried in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, in a private ceremony.
Kim was born on May 20, 1976, in Urbana, a daughter of Robert and Janet (Wade) Fredrick. She married Andy Van Engelenburg on April 12, 2006, in Montego Bay, Jamaica. He survives and resides in Paxton.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and a brother, Brian.
Survivors include her husband, Andy; mother, Janet; father, Robert; and stepmother, Cindy.
Kim worked as a special-education teacher for Iroquois West School District and graduated from Urbana High School and Illinois State University.
Kim was the recipient of two liver transplants and was proud to represent Team Illinois at the Transplant Games. She enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, shooting pool and spending time with her husband and their two dogs.
