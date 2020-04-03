ST. JOSEPH — Kimberly Ann Coyne, 54, of St. Joseph passed away Sunday (March 29, 2020) at home.
Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements. Out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of friends and family, memorial services will be held at a later date once it is safe to do so.
Kim was born Dec. 29, 1965, a daughter of David and Sharon (Lewis) Cook. She graduated from St. Joseph-Ogden High School in 1984 and owned and operated a cleaning service for many years.
Kim adored her family and friends and loved traveling to Florida and California. She and her daughter, Blair, shared a strong connection and spent a lot of time with each other. When Kim’s mother, Sharon, was diagnosed with cancer, they both took care of Sharon together during her seven-year battle with the disease.
Kim was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon, and daughter, Blair.
She is survived by her son, Justin Awalt of Aliso Viejo, Calif.; three grandsons, Cain, Jax and Jones; and her father, David Cook of Urbana. Bill Coyne, Blair’s father, and Kim were divorced in 2017, but they remained close and he will continue to love them both in their passing.
Kim will be deeply missed; her life will be remembered with great fondness and affection by her friends and family.
Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.