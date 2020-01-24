RANTOUL — Kimmy Jones, 41, of Rantoul passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 200 Century Blvd, Rantoul. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with services following at noon. Final interment will immediately follow services at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.