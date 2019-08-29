URBANA — Kip Andrew Hunt, 29, of Urbana died at 10:54 p.m. Friday (Aug. 23, 2019).
A celebration of life service will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Stone Creek Church, 2502 S. Race St., Urbana. Visitation will take place at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Pastor Ricky Spindler will officiate.
Kip was born in Elmhurst on July 17, 1990.
He is survived by his mother, Tracey Hunt, and brothers, Sean Hunt and Troy Hunt, all of Urbana.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Joshua Hunt.
Kip graduated from Urbana High School, attended Stone Creek Church in Urbana and was actively involved in John’s Friends. He participated in Community Day Services at Developmental Services Center, Champaign. He attended camp at Timber Point Outdoor Center at Lake Bloomington for many years. Also, he previously participated in Best Buddies, the YMCA and the Special Olympics.
Memorial contributions may be made to Make a Wish Foundation of Illinois or Developmental Services Center. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.