HALSTAD, Minn. — Kirsten Elizabeth Riley, formerly of West Fargo, N.D., died peacefully in the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Halstad Living Center, Halstad, Minn.
Kirsten was born Feb. 6, 1968, in Lincoln, Neb., the daughter of Karma Jean Ibsen and Thomas Joseph Riley. She was educated in schools in New York, Illinois and North Carolina.
She graduated from Marquette School in Champaign in 1988 and briefly attended Champaign's Parkland College. With her family, Kirsten lived and traveled widely, in Nebraska, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois, North Carolina, Alabama and North Dakota.
Kirsten faced many challenges in her life: Down syndrome, Type 1 diabetes, and celiac disease. She met many of these challenges on her own, by, for example, learning to monitor her blood sugar levels and manage a gluten-free diet.
Kirsten was disciplined and dedicated to contributing to her community. For close to 15 years, she was employed by the Arby's Restaurant Co. in Illinois and North Dakota. She also worked for many years at the Developmental Work Activities Center, Southeast Human Services Center and the Vocational Training Center.
Miss Riley was an avid sports fan and participant. She excelled in gymnastics, winning gold and silver medals in floor exercise and balance beam at the 1987 International Special Olympics in South Bend, Ind.
Kirsten appeared in several Shakespeare productions with the Celebration Company at the Station Theatre in Urbana. She volunteered for many organizations, including Northern Plains Botanical Garden Society and the Fargo West Rotary Club, where she was a Paul Harris Fellow.
Kirsten attended church services at the Chapel of St. John the Divine in Champaign and at the St. Mary's Cathedral in Fargo, N.D., where she was a member. She had a kind and generous heart, loving to gift her family and friends with her handcrafted talents such as latch hooking and coloring designs.
Above all else, Kirsten brought unflagging joy to all who met and knew her. She showed a love of life that never faltered and that was an inspiration to all who interacted with her.
Kirsten is survived by her mother, Karma Ibsen (Dan Folk) of Urbana; her father, Tom (Ann) of Fargo; her sisters, Kate of Brasilia, Brazil, and Erin Thais of Kansas City, Mo.; and a stepsister, Julia (Pete Trujillo) of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by her niece, Isabella Trujillo; and nephews, Aidan Hulting, Joshua Trujillo and Kai Wakinyan Old Horse Riley.
A celebration of Kirsten's life and prayer vigil will be held at Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo, from 5 to 7 the evening of March 10, 2020.
A requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Cathedral, Broadway, Fargo, at 10 a.m. on March 11, with a light lunch in the church social hall following the service.
Memorials may be made to Special Olympics or the American Diabetes Association. Online memories can be shared at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.