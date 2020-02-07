CHAMPAIGN — “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish but shall have ETERNAL LIFE” (John 3:16).
Knichole Antionette Barrett, 47, of Smyrna, Ga., formerly of Champaign, passed this life Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Knichole was born Oct. 13, 1972, in Urbana, to LeeRoy McCall and Gloria P.A. LeNoir. She attended Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, Urbana, where she was involved in junior church and sang in the FBI youth choir. She was baptized on Aug. 19, 1983, at the Little Galilee Christian Assembly, Clinton, while attending camp there.
Knichole attended South Side Elementary School and graduated from Central High School, Champaign, where she was a cheerleader and played the clarinet in the marching band. She attended Jackson State University, Jackson, Miss., with a focus in psychology. While attending Jackson State, she was a member of the marching band. Knichole received her Registered Medical Assistant Certificate in Urbana.
Knichole married Banshon V. Brown in 1995; to this union was born a daughter, Kiana Alexis Brown. She would later marry Joseph O. Barrett, and unto this union was born a daughter, Jaidyn C. Barrett.
Knichole loved the Lord. She touched many lives while performing her calling as a registered medical assistant, along with her sense of humor, infectious smile and cooking skills. Her greatest times were spent with family and friends. As a teenager, she worked in food service at the University of Illinois, Urbana. She was employed by Christie Clinic, Urbana; Frances Nelson Health Center, Champaign; and WellStar Medical Center, Smyrna, Ga.
Knichole will be sorely missed by her parents; children, Kiana Alexis Brown of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Jaidyn Cheyenne Barrett of Smyrna, Ga.; stepdaughter, Jasmine Joy Barrett, and her son, Riley Barrett, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a host of cousins, friends, co-workers and her beloved dog, Kash, to cherish her memory.
Knichole was preceded in death by her son, Khalil Alexander; both maternal and paternal grandparents; and two aunts, two uncles, three nieces and a nephew.
A celebration of life will commence at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Canaan Baptist Church, Urbana. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the start of the service. Officiating will be the Rev. BJ Tatum. Burial will be in Lincoln Cemetery.