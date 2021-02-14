MAHOMET — Krista Brittin of Mahomet went to be with the lord with her family by her side.
She leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Roy Brittin; her children, Jayme, Mellissa and Alex; five grandchildren; and many loving family members and friends.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, with a funeral to follow at 12:15 p.m., at Mahomet Christian Church.
Memorials can be made to the cracked pots group at Mahomet Christian Church, or at https://gofund.me/1a0cdea2.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.