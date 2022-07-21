CHAMPAIGN — Kristin Milliken, 38, of Champaign passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 25, at 1 p.m. at Truth Pentecost Christian Center, 1 Henson Place 3, Champaign.
Kristin was born on Dec. 6, 1983, in Bismarck, N.D., to Pam Milliken and John Guethner. She was raised in Dickinson, N.D. She graduated with honors from Dickinson High School in 2002.
She is survived by her 7-year-old son, Jayden David Milliken of Mansfield; mother, Pam Milliken of Mansfield; stepfather, Tim Johnson of Mansfield; grandparents, Dave and Judy Milliken of Decatur, Ala.; aunt, Tami Milliken of St. Louis; and uncle, Robin (Viki) Milliken of Decatur, Ala.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Elthor and Emma Guenthner.
Kristin had a genuine, loving heart and loved helping people in anyway she could. She was loved and will be missed. May she rest in peace and fly high with the butterflies.
Officiant will be Pastor Jack Meyers. Funeral services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.