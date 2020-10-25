RANTOUL — Kristina Nicole Freeman-Mann, 28, of Rantoul passed away at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) in Rantoul.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Due to COVID-19, we ask that all guest please wear a face mask and social distance inside of the building. Thank you.
Kristina was born on Nov. 30, 1991, in Urbana, to parents Denise Freeman and Michael Mann. She graduated from Rantoul High School and attended Parkland College in Champaign. Kristina worked at Quality Medical Transport in the Human Resources department and made many friends during her career. Kristina never met a stranger, only people she did not know yet.
Kristina was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Richard and Sharon Freeman, and paternal grandparents, Joe and Ethel Mann.
Survivors include her parents, Denise Freeman of Rantoul and Michael Mann of Mississippi; stepfather, Terron Jake Sr. of Champaign; brother, Aaron Freeman of Rantoul, Christopher Mann of Mississippi; sister, Amanda Mann of Mississippi; stepbrothers, Terron Jake Jr. and Aaron Jake of Rantoul; Aunt Mary Vogt (Brent Buckalew) of Monticello, Aunt Dawn (Todd) Ramsburg of Virginia and Aunt Leah (Dirk) Bodine of Rantoul; niece, Kalina Freeman; nephew, Aaron Freeman Jr.; cousins, Macy Vogt, Katy Vogt, Maddie Ramsburg and Kale (Brooke) Zimmerman; childhood friends, Chauntiere, Cassandra, Iesha and Stephanie; many great-aunts and -uncles; and many close friends and co-workers.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the family. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.