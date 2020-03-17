SHELBYVILLE — On Friday, March 13, 2020, at approximately 2 a.m., Suryaprabha Kumari Gurujal of Urbana passed away in her sleep. She will be missed by everyone she encountered in her brief time on this earth.
A visitation with the family to celebrate her life will be held at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway St., Shelbyville, IL 62565, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The family asks that you make donations to the ALS Foundation of Chicago with the proceeds to benefit the families of ALS in central Illinois. Also welcome are donations to careindia.org to educate girls in rural India or KIND through UnicefUSA to build desks for students in Africa. If none of those are options, the family asks that you offer a hand to someone in need in your own way just as Kumari would have done.
