CHAMPAIGN — Kurtis Isaiah Pealer, 52, of Rantoul passed from time into eternity on Tuesday (July 9, 2019) at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family along with his pastor and first lady.
Kurtis was born March 2, 1967, in Champaign to Kenny Pealer and Trudi (Pealer) Pedroso.
Kurtis and his mother later moved to Decatur where he attended Decatur public schools.
At age 16, Kurtis returned to Champaign, where he worked at the University of Illinois as a mail carrier for 10 years. From there, Kurtis went on to work for Combe Laboratories Inc. In Rantoul.
Kurtis attended Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Decatur and Maranatha Baptist Church in Rantoul.
Kurtis leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Trudi Pedroso; his sisters, Tammy Pealer and Vanessa Tillman Lewis; his brother, Jason Pealer Sr.; his stepchildren, Blake (Barbora) Schilb, Olivia Patterson and Tawny (Josh) Dyche; and a host of cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
Kurtis is proceeded in death by his father, Kenny Pealer; stepfather, Jerry Pedroso; maternal grandparents, Charles A. Pitman, Alphonso and Leila Bradley; paternal grandparents, William and Rosa Lee Pealer; daughter, Talitha Pealer; and stepson, Tyler Patterson.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Carle Cancer Center of Champaign, Cancer Care Center of Decatur, St. Mary’s Hospital of Decatur, St. John’s Hospital of Springfield, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Decatur, Maranatha Baptist Church of Rantoul,Walker Funeral Service and a special thanks to Combe Laboratories Inc. of Rantoul.
Services will be at noon Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Decatur, with visitation one hour before services. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Decatur.