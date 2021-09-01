MAHOMET — Kyle Richard Berry, 38, of Mahomet left this world suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
Kyle leaves behind his wife, Amanda, and their 10-year-old daughter, Gracelynn.
He was a devoted husband who would do anything for his wife, except take out the garbage when she asked! He was beyond an amazing father. Kyle would walk through fire for Gracelynn. They had an amazing bond, the same sense of humor and loved every minute they spent together. They both loved to drive Amanda crazy when they would ask her, "Do you smell popcorn?"
He was close with his wife Amanda's family. Her mother and father, Mike and Janice Stewart, were not just his in-laws, they were Mom and Dad. Her siblings, Mike, Delisa and Brittany, and their families were a big part of his 20 years with Amanda. And their relationships meant more to him than they will ever know.
Kyle was blessed with many friends, but his biggest blessing was his best friend, Ross Ingerson, who shared his family with Kyle — introducing him to his wife Brandi's Aunt Teri. Teri and Kyle had a bond, one that grew into a mother-son relationship. A bond that they both cherished greatly. Ross and Brandi honored Kyle by naming their son after him. Kyle took great pride in this.
Kyle was a friend to all. He would do anything for anybody at any time. If he didn't know how to do something, he just Googled it, and bam, it was done. He loved being outside. He loved kayaking with his daughter and teaching her to fish. He loved his wife deeply. He took much pride in being a family man. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew him. It will never be goodbye, but ... until we meet again, Mr. Berry. We love you.
A celebration of life will be held for Kyle from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at River Bend Forest Preserve, 1602 Mid America Road, Mahomet. We will be cooking out! We will provide different meats and water. Please bring a side dish or dessert. Also, drinks and chairs for yourself. If you like to fish, bring your gear. He would love that. Look for the black and green balloons.