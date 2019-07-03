URBANA — Kyle Kevin Carrier, 34, of Urbana passed away at 1:07 a.m. Friday (June 28, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel and Crematory, Urbana.
Kyle was born in Champaign on April 2, 1985, to parents Karl Carrier and Kimberly Burton. Karl preceded him in death.
He is survived by his mother, Kim Janney of Urbana; sisters, Bambi Smith of Cleveland, Tenn., and Harley Carrier of Branson, Mo.; fiancee, Breian Lough; and his children, Brianna Capri, Leah Carrier and Destiny Carrier and a son on the way, Kyle K. Carrier Jr.
His grandmother, Wilma Wooden, and several nieces and nephews also survive him.
Kyle attended Champaign schools and worked as a flooring installer. He loved fishing and riding motorcycles. Above all, he loved his family and his children.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the family’s GoFundMe page at gf.me/u/ts9xrq to help with final expenses. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.