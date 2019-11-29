MAHOMET — Kyle Michael De Lap, 35, of Mahomet passed away at 7:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A Memorial Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Dr. West, Savoy.
Kyle was born June 21, 1984, in Urbana, the son of La Don and Robyn Souva De Lap. He married Cari Armstrong on Dec. 22, 2015. She survives.
Also surviving are his parents, La Don De Lap (Judy Dougherty) of Bloomington and Robyn Dodd (Bruce) of Mahomet; three sisters, Jessica De Lap of Rantoul, Courtney De Lap (Joe Scheuneman) and Amanda De Lap, both of Mahomet; step-siblings, Troy, Lacie, DJ and Melissa; nephews and nieces, Arianna, Kiara, Jaylen, Tyler, Jayden, Logan and soon to be baby, Kane.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his father and mother-in-law.
Kyle was a 2003 graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps.
He was a longtime manager at the former Antonio’s Pizza on campus. He had also worked for Carle and most recently Home Goods.
Kyle was an amazing man. His laugh was incredibly infectious and as he described it as “The De Lap laugh.” His smile was mood altering. He lit up every room he entered. He didn’t know a stranger, and he always wanted to make someone laugh. He had a huge heart and would be there for anyone at the drop of a hat.
He was a die-hard Bears and Lakers fan.
He will be missed by his dogs, Teddy, Bella and Honey Bear.
Contributions may be made to benefit Kyle De Lap Memorial Fund c/o Busey Bank, Mahomet.
Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.