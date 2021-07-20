CHAMPAIGN — Kyle Helfrich, 39, of Champaign, our beloved son, brother and father, passed away suddenly on July 16, 2021, at home.
Those who knew and loved Kyle will never forget him.
Kyle is survived by his daughter, Addison Helfrich, who has always been the inspiration and love in his life. He was uncle to Bryson, Breylie, Audrie and Averie Helfrich.
He will be missed everyday by his parents, Gary and Vivian Helfrich; brother, Bryan Helfrich and wife Stephanie; grandmother, Kylene Lewis; and loving aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Kyle graduated from Armstrong Township High School in 2000 and played basketball and football. After school, he worked in concrete for over 10 years until he diagnosed with cancer. He continued working when he could, helping his dad paint and taking care of family.
He was a lifelong fan of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, along with the Fighting Illini, and also enjoyed watching the UFC.
Private family services will be held. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at freesefh.com.