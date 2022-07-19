PAXTON — Kyle T. Messer, 34, of Paxton died at 2:43 a.m. Thursday (July 14, 2022) as a result of an automobile accident.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Full Gospel Christian Fellowship, 619 S. Railroad Ave., Paxton, with Pastor Terry Cooper officiating, and visitation an hour before, from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton. A celebration of life will take place at the church following the burial. Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Kyle was born Nov. 4, 1987, in Urbana, the son of Stuart Baier and Cathy Messer.
He is survived by his mother, Cathy of Paxton; father and stepmother, Stu and Patti Baier of Paxton; one brother, Tyler Baier; a niece; his paternal grandmother, Wilma Baier; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his dog, Jack.
Kyle was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene and Naomi Messer and Larry Baier; and his best friend, his dog, Moe.
He graduated from PBL High School in 2006 and from Parkland College with an associate degree. He worked for the University of Illinois Facilities and Services Department.
Kyle was a man of faith and attended Full Gospel Christian Fellowship Church. His favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." He enjoyed Harley-Davidson motorcycles and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers fan. He was a serious collector of sports cards and memorabilia. He also took great pride in the fact that he owned shares in the Green Bay Packers.
Kyle loved working on his house and yard and wanted everything to be immaculate. But nothing meant more to him than spending time with his family.
Kyle’s admiration for his grandpa and great-grandpa, Gene and Willard Messer, and the examples they set for him were evident in the way he lived his life. Kyle will be remembered for his unique and contagious laugh, his smile and the way he lit up a room. He will be missed by many.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.