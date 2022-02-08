ROYAL — Kyle A. Osterbur, 31, of Royal passed away at 2:10 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 6, 2022) at home.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. Pastor Jay Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Royal. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Kyle was born Sept. 11, 1990, in Urbana, the son of Ken Osterbur and Ginny Menzor. He married David Jason Osterbur-Pratt on July 10, 2015. He survives.
He is also survived by his dad, Ken Osterbur of Royal; mother, Ginny (Mike) Tabb of Tuscola; brother, Lane Richard Osterbur of Urbana; sister, Emma Jayne Osterbur of Spring Hill, Tenn.; paternal grandfather, Marvin (Belva) Osterbur of Royal; paternal grandmother, Carol (Jack) Coleman of Sidney; niece, Makayla Osterbur; and lots of uncles, aunts and cousins who loved him very much.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Phyllis Menzor.
Kyle was a grauate of St. Joseph-Ogden High School Class of 2009. He worked for Farm Service in Urbana. He was a proud member of the Ogden-Royal Fire Protection District Station 12, where he served as a captain. He liked to make Tobacco pipes and brew beer and drive his golf cart around Royal.
Memorials may be made to the Ogden-Royal Fire Protection District, P.O. Box 192, Royal, IL 61871. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.