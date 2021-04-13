CHAMPAIGN — With a love of flying airplanes, classic cars, pheasant hunting, fishing, horseback riding, skeet shooting, whitewater rafting, big-band music, dancing, photography, Illinois athletics, technology, the conservation of natural areas and the thrills of lawn maintenance, Kyle (if you called him “Mr. Robeson,” he’d correct you) had a zest of life and adventure that ranged from the excitement of Indy car racing to the serenity of the beaches of Mexico and the mountains of Colorado.
To say he had a big personality is an understatement. He had a vivacious spirit, was endlessly inquisitive, visionary and approached new ideas with great enthusiasm. Many who met him said they had never met anyone quite like him before.
Kyle passed away peacefully at home on Saturday (April 10, 2021).
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis; children, Eric (Lisa) and Kim (Dean) of Champaign; and three grandchildren, Forrest, Ella and Will.
Kyle was born on Aug. 28, 1929, at Burnham City Hospital in Champaign. He attended elementary school in Champaign and graduated from Uni High. He studied business at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and served in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed at both Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul and Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas (where he went through engine and aircraft mechanical training). After college and the Air Force, Kyle prepared for his career by attending J.L. Hudson Co.’s Executive Training Program in Detroit and working for McGreevey, Werring & Howell in New York City.
In 1956, Kyle began his career at Robeson’s Department Store, the downtown Champaign department store opened by his grandfather in 1874, as manager of the children’s and infants department. Through his years of working, managing and owning Robeson’s, he worked with many wonderful people, served many customers and developed cherished memories. In 1990, Kyle was forced to make the difficult decision to close the store but was afforded the opportunity to pursue his passion of real-estate development.
Kyle had a generous heart and a love for the Champaign-Urbana community, a community that has been very generous to his family. He embraced the mission of Rotary (service above self) and the Champaign Rotary Club (where he was a member for 63 years and maintained perfect attendance for 50 years). He felt it was his responsibility to volunteer, and he donated to a great many charitable organizations, supporting the community he loved.
Though he would have preferred a big party in an airplane hangar with a Dixieland jazz band, due to COVID-19, the family will be conducting a private graveside service.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.