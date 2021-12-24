CHAMPAIGN — Kyle Edward Woodworth, 54, of Champaign passed away at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Tolono, with Pastor Mike Frazier officiating. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Kyle was born Aug. 5, 1967, in Champaign, a son to Ronald and Brenda Perry Woodworth.
He is survived by his father, Ronald (Debbie) Woodworth of Philo; his mother, Brenda (Thomas E.) Harrison of Champaign; his son, Gatlin R. Woodworth of Yuma, Ariz.; a stepdaughter, Stacy P. Mast of Orlando, Fla.; two sisters, Dawna (John) Walker of DeLand and Tracy Woodworth of Champaign; a nephew, Christopher Morris; a niece, Courtney Morris; and a great-nephew, Carson Procarione.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald E. Woodworth.
Kyle loved Harleys, going to motorcycle races, music, camping, muscle cars and working of cars in his spare time. He never knew a stranger. He was employed as a truck driver.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.