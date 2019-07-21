Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.