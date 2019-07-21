MANSFIELD — L. Gene Bateman, 92, of Mansfield passed away at 5:35 p.m. Thursday (July 18, 2019) at the Meadowbrook Health Center in Urbana.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Mansfield United Methodist Church with Pastor Gary Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield, with military rites accorded. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Mansfield United Methodist Church, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the church. Memorials may be made to the Mansfield United Methodist Church or to the Northern Piatt Fire Protection District. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Gene was born March 19, 1927, in Mansfield, a son of Leslie Theodore and Mary Bateman. He married Carolyn N. Yount on March 15, 1953, in Mahomet. She passed away Feb. 4, 2011.
Gene is survived by his children, Alan Bateman of Mansfield; Ginny (Mike) Copley of Atlanta, Ill.; Nancy (Jim) Householder of Mahomet; Bruce (June) Bateman of Weldon; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Eddings of Mansfield and Janet (Rodger) Marshall of Iowa City, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Dale Bateman; and sister, Joanne Bateman.
Gene was a retired farmer. He was an Army veteran of the Korean conflict. Gene was a member of the Mansfield United Methodist Church; Illinois Dairy Association; Mahomet Masonic Lodge 220; Bloomington Consistory; and Mohammed Shriners of Peoria.