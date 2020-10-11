MONTICELLO — L. Richard Robson, 95, of Monticello, formerly of Cisco, passed away at 12:33 a.m. Friday (Oct. 9, 2020) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Richard was born at home near Franklin on Nov. 20, 1924, to Morris and Myrtle Robson.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Rumler of Mason City; son, Duane (Marlena) Robson of Monticello; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Jack Mulligan) Hendrix of Phoenix, Scott (Kelly) Hendrix of Scottsdale, Kurt (Kristy) Robson of Cisco, Kristle (Kyle) Meese of Monticello and Ross (Diana) Stickrod of Phoenix; and eight great-grandchildren, Mikayla Hendrix, Alana and Truman Hendrix, Ethan and Brayden Robson, Madisyn and Makenna Meece and Weston Stickrod.
Also surviving are his sister, Twila Copley of Roodhouse, and brother, Wendell (Darlene) of Diamond.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beulah; daughter, Marilyn, and son-in-law, Don Stickrod; son-in-law, Charles Rumler; and sisters, Wilma Ball, Marjorie Long and Doris Windle.
Richard graduated from Franklin High School in 1942. Rather than waiting for the draft, he enlisted in the Army and was 18 when he left home to serve in WWII. He served in France and Germany in the 669th Topographic Company. His job was to make current maps as information came in and deliver them to the front line. Making the maps was easy … delivering them not so much. He returned home in 1945 and then joined the Naval Reserves in 1946, because he wanted to see the Panama Canal.
Back home in the States, he met Beulah Huisinga on a blind date, and they married in 1948. They lived and farmed north of Cisco their entire married life of 69 years. Richard was a member of Cicso United Methodist Church and 65-year member of Craig-Reed Legion in Cisco.
There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held in Croninger Cemetery, south of Cisco, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, with military graveside rites. COVID 19 guidelines will be followed with mask requirements and social distancing.
Memorials may be made to Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, or Craig-Reed Legion, Cisco. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.