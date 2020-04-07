URBANA — L. Vanlou Trank of Savoy passed away on Thursday (April 2, 2020) at the age of 96.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Sarah Weas; son-in-law, John Weas; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Lynn Trank; daughter, Andrea Weas; brother, Walker Patton; and parents, Lee Patton and Gertrude Patton.
She was a longtime resident of The Windsor of Savoy, where she had many friends and a longtime, dedicated caregiver, Rennie Luesse.
Vanlou was born on Feb. 8, 1924, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Lee Moyer Patton and Gertrude Walker Patton. She married Lynn Edgar Trank in Northfield, Ohio, on Aug. 18, 1953. Vanlou received a B.A. from Ohio Wesleyan University and an M.A. and an ABD in guidance and counseling from Indiana University.
She was a proud member of the Alpha Gamma Delta social society and Pi Lambda Theta and Kappa Delta Pi honoraria. She was an academic adviser for many years at Eastern Illinois University and at The Ohio State University.
Vanlou’s career was dedicated to helping students achieve their academic interests, guiding them to successful and fulfilling career paths. Her expertise was recognized both locally and nationally, and she was the recipient of multiple academic advisory awards.
Vanlou was actively involved in many professional organizations, including leading the Panhellenic Association, serving as the adult adviser of the Alpha Gamma Delta chapter, the AFS adult committee and the woman’s studies council at Eastern Illinois University. After retiring, she became a docent at the Tarble Arts Center and an auxilian at Carle Foundation Hospital.
In lieu of a memorial service, any donations in remembrance of Vanlou’s life and passion for the arts can be made to the Tarble Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University (217-581-2787). She will be deeply missed.