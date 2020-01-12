ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Rev. L. Wayne Rogers, born in October 1937 in Walnut Ridge, Ark., and a recent resident of Alpharetta, Ga., passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 3:15 p.m. at Northside Hospital Atlanta. He was 82. The Rev. Rogers passed away peacefully after a short battle with lung cancer, with his son at his side.
The Rev. Rogers was previously a resident of DeKalb and a longtime member of First Baptist Church, DeKalb. Prior to retirement in 1999, he served as pastor for First Baptist Church, Livermore Falls, Maine (1963-1966); Community Baptist Church, Norwalk, Conn. (1966-1974); University Baptist Church, Champaign, where he also served as director of the Baptist Student Foundation at the UI Urbana-Champaign (1974 to 1992); and area minister for the American Baptist Churches of the Great Rivers Region, DeKalb (1992-1999).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Nix) Rogers; sons, Gary and Jeffrey Rogers Sr.; daughter, Christa Rogers; and granddaughter, Lauren Rogers.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Karen Rogers, and grandson, Adam Friese, all of Tennessee; grandsons, Jeffrey Jr. and Anthony Rogers of Georgia; and brother, Glenn Rogers of Florida.
Memorial services will be held at First Baptist Church, DeKalb, on Jan. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m., followed by a light lunch and fellowship.
The family requests memorial donations be made to American Baptist Churches of the Great Rivers Region, Alzheimer’s Association, American Diabetes Association, American Cancer Society or Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.