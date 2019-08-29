CHAMPAIGN — With much sadness, we announce the passing of Lacey N. Moore, 19, of Champaign. She was born July 11, 2000, and passed away at 11:56 p.m. Friday (Aug. 23, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by loved ones.
Those who knew Lacey will remember her incredible smile and her big heart for people and animals alike. Lacey devoted her life to her beloved fiance, Blaze Jones, and two fur babies, Echo and Ash. Lacey’s life still lives on through the gift of hope in all the peoples’ lives she is currently saving with her selfless gift of organ donations.
Lacey leaves behind her parents, Michelle R. Moore and Michael Moore; Precious (one of her loving animals); grandmother, Marlene Shepherd, and grandfather, Robert Shepherd, of Tolono; and grandmother, Char Z. Moore, and grandfather, Curt E. Moore, of Ogden. Lacey also had three siblings, Heather R. Purcell of Urbana, Cody C. Fitzsimmons of Monticello and Cole M. Moore of Urbana; three aunts, Marla (Ryan) Spomer, Bobbie (Rob) Webb and Marcie (Jon) Alexander; and two uncles, Todd Moore and CJ Moore.
Lacey also had an extended family that consisted of her fiance and his family: Jeffery Jones, Shellie Jones and two brothers, Kenny Pierce and Jeffery Jones III.
Lacey was proud of her employment at Petsmart in Champaign, where she was able to fulfill her love of working with animals in the grooming shop.
A service for Lacey will begin at noon Saturday, Aug. 31, at the house of Ryan and Marla Spomer, located at 110 Bryce Lane, Tolono.
At this difficult time, Lacey would want us all to come together to celebrate her life and laugh together as friends and family.
Lacey touched the lives of so many. Our beloved, shining, happy girl, the light of our lives and the star of our hearts; she always left everyone smiling through the tears. She was joy personified. If you knew her well or barely at all, she always left you thinking; whether it was about how absolutely beautiful, ridiculously funny or just downright feisty she was and how much she enjoyed life. She left a positive mark on everyone she met. Her love and compassion will live through all of us, and I, Blaze Jones, promise to take care of everyone with the love that you gave us. Your babies will always be taken care of and you will always be carried with your loved ones no matter where we are or where we go in life.
Funeral services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.