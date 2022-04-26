URBANA — LaCulia "Weesie" Hennings, 88, of Urbana died at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday (April 20, 2022) at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grove Street Church of God in Christ, 501 Bishop Robert L. Perry Jr. Way, Champaign. Bishop Robert L. Perry Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. today at the church. Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, Champaign, is in charge of arrangements.