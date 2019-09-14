FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — LaDonna G. Johnson, 90, of Fruitland Park, Fla., formerly of Danville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Leesburg Medical Center in Leesburg, Fla.
She was born May 25, 1929, in Collison, the daughter of Parker and Ethel (Irvin) Hanson. She married Richard Johnson on Oct. 14, 1973, at the Lincoln United Methodist Church in Danville. He survives in Fruitland Park, Fla.
She is also survived by two daughters, Roxie (Larry) Nixon of Danville and Dianna Turner of Danville; three sisters, Julie (John Funk) Rose of Decatur, Jean Lete of Alvin and Audrey (Sherrill) Overlander of Alvin; one brother, William (Sally) Hanson of Danville; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, one sister, three brothers and one granddaughter.
LaDonna was a homemaker for most of her life.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. A graveside service will follow the visitation and will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Gundy Cemetery in Bismarck, with Pastor Richard Lewis officiating.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view LaDonna’s eternal tribute page and to offer online condolences.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.